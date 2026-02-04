NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: Manthan School marked another proud academic milestone as its students received recognition at the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards, making this the Fourth consecutive year that Manthan learners have been honoured at the national level. The achievement reflects a learning journey built on depth, discipline, and sustained academic mentoring.

In the March 2025 examination series, Hansini (A Level) was awarded Outstanding Performance in Economics, a subject that demands not only conceptual understanding but strong analytical thinking and clarity of expression.

Continuing this success, Ishan (A Level) received the Exceptional Achievement Award in Chemistry in the March 2025 examination series. He was also recognised for his performance in Economics in the November 2024 examinations, highlighting his ability to excel across disciplines.

At Manthan, such outcomes are shaped over time. Students are encouraged to engage deeply with subjects, ask questions, test ideas, and refine their thinking through regular feedback and close academic guidance. This approach allows learners to move beyond rote preparation and develop confidence in applying concepts, an ability that is reflected in results at the highest level.

Reflecting on her experience, Hansini shared, "Manthan School has consistently provided a nurturing environment that supported both my academic and personal growth. I am especially grateful to my economics teachers, who constantly pushed me to strive for excellence in Economics and played a significant role in shaping my passion for the subject. Their guidance and belief in me have had a lasting impact on my learning journey and aspirations."

According to Surjeet Singh, Principal at Manthan School, a strong focus on academic foundations is key to sustained success.

"We prioritise deep understanding through structured planning, regular academic reviews, and individual mentoring. When students consistently feel both supported and challenged, excellence follows," he said.

This approach has led to consistent and measurable academic outcomes over the years. At the secondary level, a majority of Manthan's learners regularly achieve top grades, with over 60% of Grade 10 students securing the top two grades (A and A) across subjects*, and more than 30% scoring above 90%. At the senior secondary level, 30% of Grade 12 students have achieved scores of 85% and above in their board examinations.

At earlier stages as well, Manthan students continue to perform above international averages in the Cambridge Primary and Secondary Checkpoint assessments in English, Mathematics, and Science, reflecting strong foundations built from the primary years onwards.

Congratulating the students and their families, Pratibha Gupta, Teacher Leader for High School, acknowledged the collective effort behind the achievement. "Hansini and Ishan's success is a result of their dedication, the support of their parents, and the commitment of our teachers. It is moments like these that reaffirm Manthan's belief in sustained, meaningful learning," she said.

As Manthan celebrates yet another year of recognition at the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards, the school continues to focus on what matters most, creating the right environment, process, and guidance that allow students to excel with confidence and purpose.

