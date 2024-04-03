Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Following his side's 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Manimaran Siddharth said that he always dreamt of picking up the India batting talisman Virat Kohli's wicket.

Siddharth dismissed Kohli to get his first IPL wicket, joining an elite company of bowlers who have got the legendary right-hander as their first-ever IPL victim.

Also Read | West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24: Jarrod Bowen, Kurt Zouma Combine To Secure Point Against Spurs.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Siddharth said that it was one of the "biggest wicket" one bowler can take.

"I have always dreamt of taking Kohli's wicket, it's the biggest wicket you can ever take. I just wanted to keep it simple, I just backed my strengths. I knew if I could maintain the correct length then I could do well for the team," Siddharth said.

Also Read | IPL 2024: DC vs KKR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

During the IPL clash between LSG and RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat was looking in good touch, having made 22 in 15 balls with two fours and a majestic straight six. Then, Siddharth bowled a slower delivery that turned away from Virat, who mistimed his shot and was caught by Devdutt Padikkal, giving LSG their first wicket and opening the floodgates for a batting collapse.

Talking about Mayank Yadav's spell against RCB, the 25-year-old spinner said that he was very "happy" for his teammate doing well in the tournament.

"I have played him in the nets, he is really quick. Very happy to see Mayank Yadav do well. All the players and the support staff of the team know what he has and he is delivering at the right time," he added.

Yadav clocked 156.7 kph to bowl the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition of the tournament against RCB and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament. He dismissed Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar during his four-over spell on Tuesday.

Summarizing the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) started off well along with Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on the back foot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is in fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)