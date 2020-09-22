Liverpool [UK], September 22 (ANI): Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Luca Stephenson has signed his first professional contract with the club.

"Luca Stephenson has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Ruturaj Gaikwad Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About the 23-Year-Old CSK Batsman.

The midfielder, who turned 17 last week, joined the Reds at U15 level from his hometown club Sunderland.

Stephenson made his debut with the U18 squad last year as U16 player and has begun this season as part of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's U18s group.

Also Read | KKR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5.

Liverpool has made a winning start in the new season of the Premier League and have won both the matches they played in the league so far.

The last season's champions will now take on Arsenal on September 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)