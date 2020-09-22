Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) open their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). While Rohit Sharma-led side have already played one game this season, Knight Riders will take field for the first time in IPL 2020. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will be looking to start the new season on a winning note while Mumbai Indians will be hoping to bounce back after the defeat in their opening fixture. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 5.

Mumbai Indians faced a five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 opener. Ahead of the KKR vs MI, here’s all that you need to know about the contest.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head

Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have met each other previously 25 times. KKR have just managed to beat MI six times. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have registered 19 wins against KKR.

KKR vs MI Key Players

All eyes will be on Andre Russell. The all-rounder is a star player in KKR line-up and has helped them win many matches singlehandedly. In Mumbai Indians camp, captain Rohit Sharma will be the one to watch out for despite his poor outing in the IPL 2020 opener. Andre Russell Smashes Camera With his Power-Hitting, Fires a Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020.

KKR vs MI Mini-Battles

To counter Andre Russell, Mumbai Indians will bank on Jasprit Bumrah. Though the pacer has been out of form of late. Similarly, expect Pat Cummins vs Rohit Sharma showdown early in the innings.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 5 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 5 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs MI Match Timings

The Kolkata vs Mumbai IPL 2020 match 5 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

KKR vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs MI Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green.

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

