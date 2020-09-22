Ruturaj Gaikwad, a promising top-order batsman, makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. Ruturaj hails from Pune and represents Maharashtra in the Indian domestic circuit. He has also played for India A and has centuries against the England Lions and Sri Lanka A. Gaikwad has been a top performer for Maharashtra and the highest run-scorer for the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. He makes his IPL debut for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and will hope to carry on his good form. He has been with the CSK side since last IPL season and will be making his debut in the RR vs CSK match. RR vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Gaikwad came into the limelight when he made his first-class debut for Maharashtra at the age of 19. An aggressive top-order batsman, Gaikwad has been in superb form for India A in the last two years and smashed 843 runs in just 15 innings at a strike-rate of 105. Gaikwad will have a great responsibility on his shoulders in the absence of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu and will hope to lead CSK to a second successive win. Take a look at some quick facts about CSK batsman. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Quick Facts and Stats

Ruturaj Gaikwad was born in Pune, Maharashtra on January 31, 1997

Gaikwad made his first-class debut for Maharashtra at the age of 19

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second-highest run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 with 419 runs at a strike-rate of 146.50

Gaikwad was also the third-highest run-getter for Maharashtra in 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 444 runs in just seven matches at an average of 63.42

He has also scored 843 runs in just 15 innings for India A at a strike rate of 103 with three centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad was brought for Rs 20 lacs by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2019 Players Auction

Gaikwad didn’t play a game for CSK in IPL 2019 but was described as a ‘brilliant cricket mind’ by MS Dhoni. He also tested positive twice for COVID-19 before the start of IPL 2020 but has recovered to make his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).