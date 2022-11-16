Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Lucknow Supergiants released West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on November 15, freeing up INR 8.75 crore for the upcoming IPL mini-auction scheduled for December 23.

The lanky all-rounder played a key role for the Supergiants in the tournament's last edition, picking up 14 wickets.

Other players released by the Lucknow franchise include Aussie pacer Andrew Tye, Indian seamer Ankit Rajpoot, Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera, West Indies batter Evin Lewis, experienced Indian batter Manish Pandey and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

They have retained the core of the group from the previous edition with whom the team made it to th final four of the competition.

For the IPL mini-auction on December 23, the team will have a spending purse of INR 23.35 crores, having released eight players.

They will look to fill four overseas places left vacant by the release of Holder, Lewis, Chameera and Tye.

Supergiants made a stunning debut at the IPL with the team qualifying for the playoffs in their first season. KL Rahul captained the side in the 2022 edition.

Players released: Andrew Tye (INR 1 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh)

Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi (ANI)

