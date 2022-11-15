Cameroon have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Rigobert Song's men failed to qualify for the previous edition but are back now and will have high expectations. Cameroon are drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Cameroon's squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Cameroon haven't had the best of runs at FIFA World Cups and since again have been drawn into a tough group. Rigobert Song knows that his team will need to be at their best to have any chance of advancing to the next round of the competition. Cameroon's best finish came in 1990 when they made it to the quarterfinals.

Cameroon Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24, 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon November 28, 2022 Cameroon vs Serbia December 03, 2022 Cameroon vs Brazil

Cameroon Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting Vincent Aboubakar Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Andre Onana Bryan Mbeumo

Cameroon Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha), Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille).

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Rennes).

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96).

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Marou Souaibou (Coton Sport).

