Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): Debutants and I-League 2 champions Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC), rode on Slovenian poacher Luka Majcen's injury time winner, to register a historic 2-1 victory against former champions and local giants Mohammedan Sporting, in the first Group B clash here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Thokchom Adison Singh scored for the Kolkata giants in the first half, with DHFC's Sairuatkima drawing parity in the second for the debutants. Just as it looked that the match was petering out for a tame draw, Luka penetrated the Mohammedan defence, got lucky with a rebound and calmly slotted home the winner to give his side full three points.

Celebrated DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna began with a four-man defence and a three-man forward line. Mohammedan gaffer Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, on the other hand, went in with a 3-4-3 to begin proceedings.

The first goal came after the half-hour mark, and before that, the only chance of note had fallen to the I-League 2 champions, when a recruit from Brazil, Clayton Da Silva, hit his shot just wide off the Mohammedan post.

Ashley Alban Koli scored with the assist as he found Thokchom's run from the right with a floater from the centre of midfield. The diminutive Mohammedan winger controlled well and burst in with pace. With experienced defender Melroy Assisi in attendance, Thokchom drove towards the near post with keeper Mirshad in position. The low drive caught Mirshad's palm, deflected onto his thighs and bulged the net.

Vicuna did not waste time as Mohammedan took the lead into the half-time break. He made two changes, bringing in Luka Majcen and Samuel in place of Clayton and Naro Hari Shrestha up front. That brought immediate results, as just after the break, Samuel's corner from the right saw DHFC defender Sairuatkima meet it with a strong header which beat Subhajit Bhattacharjee in the Mohammedan goal.

Former Chennaiyin FC star Sajal Bag then had the best chance of the rest of the half when his pile driver from range in the 83rd minute, shaved Mirshad's palm and struck the post.

Mohammedan played good football throughout the match and looked stronger in the finish, but Luka Majcen's opportunism inside the box changed the course of the match. Samuel chested down to put Luka through, and after his first shot was saved by Subhajit, it deflected off Dinesh Meetei in the Mohammedan defence and rolled back into the Slovenian's path, who finished with elan.

On Tuesday, there is a double header, first in Jamshedpur for a Group C clash, where ISL side Jamshedpur FC will face Indian Army FT at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 PM. Then, we move to Meghalaya for the highly octane Shillong Derby, where Shillong Lajong FC take on Rangdajied United FC in a Group E fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:00 PM.

All 43 matches of the 134th Durand Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten2 HD) as well as livestreamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform. (ANI)

