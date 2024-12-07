Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) Lyosha Korukonda capped an impressive week with a double crown, clinching the girls' singles and doubles titles at the Yonex-Sunrise 3rd Mini (U-11) National Badminton Championships 2024 here on Saturday.

Lyosha, who trains at the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, displayed grit and determination in the singles final, overcoming Shanvi Nimma 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a thrilling contest.

Teaming up with her singles rival Nimma in the doubles event, Lyosha showcased her versatility. The duo bounced back from an initial setback to defeat Sumayyah Shariff and Shambhavi Sharma 15-21, 21-16, 21-9 to secure the doubles title.

Lyosha is mentored by Olympian B Sumeeth Reddy and Arjuna awardee N Sikki Reddy at the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy in Tellapur, Hyderabad.

In the boys' singles final, Jero J Sibi outclassed Shiv Panwar 21-14, 21-10 to claim the title.

Meanwhile, in boys' doubles, fourth seeds Lokesh Gurjar and Rakshit Singh Mehra triumphed over third seeds Sarthak Joshi and Purab Karki 21-18, 21-16 to emerge champions.

