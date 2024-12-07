Manchester United will return to action in the Premier League 2024-25 action as they will take on Nottingham Forest at home. Manchester United have recently had a fresh start under Ruben Amorim and they are gradually looking to build a winning momentum behind them. Despite a big win against Everton, Manchester United fell next to Arsenal and looked unimpressive. With five wins, four draws and now five defeats on the board after 14 games, Manchester United are currently at the 11th spot with seven points separating them from rivals Manchester City in fourth. In the recent past, Manchester United have a rather impressive record at Old Trafford as they have won six and drew one match. Ruben Amorim will be confident to scalp all three points from this match. Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Provocative Comment After Manchester City Manager Denies Him Autograph (Watch Video).

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile are coming out of a crushing loss against Manchester City and will be looking to making a comeback. The Tricky Trees were unable to follow up their narrow 1-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend. Despite the defeat, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes that his team have positives to build on in the coming weeks, as they bid to climb from their current position of seventh in the Premier League table and edge themselves closer to the top four. It will be their second away match in Manchester with a gap of just days.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 7. The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it starts at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time. Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Match Postponed Due To Adverse Weather Conditions Following Darragh Strom (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

