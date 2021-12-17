New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy continued their goalscoring spree as they defeated Delhi Hockey Academy 9-1 in the Khelo India Women's Hockey League U-21 clash at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The team now has a total of 19 goals from three matches. Sadhna Sengar and captain Neeraj Rana, who have been prolific for the team in the competition, scored two goals each in the match against Delhi.

Sadhna Sengar, Neeraj Rana, Bhumiksha Sahu, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Yogita Varma, Swati, Seema Verma were the goal scorers for MPHA while Subham was the only scorer for Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, MP Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0. (ANI)

