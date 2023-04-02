Madrid [Spain], April 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost her final match in women's singles competition at the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters to Indonesia's Mariska Tunjung on Sunday.

As per Olympics.com, she lost the match in two straight sets by 8-21, 8-21.

Sindhu, ranked 11th in the BWF World Rankings and playing as the second seed made her first final appearance after the year after failing to progress beyond the second round of the tournaments she played earlier. Sindhu stormed into the final of the women's singles competition with a win over Singapore's Yeo Jia Min on Saturday.Sindhu emerged victorious by 24-22, 22-20 in her semifinal clash.

She was up against Tunjung, ranked world number 12, who had defeated Carolina Marin, former Olympic champion and top-seed in a shocker.

Sindhu made a slow start, and did some unforced errors which allowed her opponent to seize the advantage. The Indonesian took advantage of the lapses shown by Sindhu and won the first game easily.

In the second game, Sindhu could do only little to stop her opponent as Tunjung clinched the second game with ease, winning the match in straight games in just 28 minutes. She won her maiden BWF World Tout tournament.

It was Gregoria Mariska Tunjung's first win over PV Sindhu in eight head-to-head meetings. (ANI)

