New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a magician who showed people why football is called "the beautiful game".

Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before struggling with cocaine use and obesity, has died. He was 60.

Also Read | RIP Diego Maradona! HD Images, 4K Wallpapers and Photos to Celebrate Argentina Great and Football Icon's Life and Career.

"Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'," tweeted Gandhi, who is a football fan.

"My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," he said.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Best Goals: As Argentine Legend Passes Away, Check Out His Magical Moments on Football Field (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)