Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) At least 2,000 personnel of police will be deployed in the VCA stadium in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for the India-Australia test cricket match starting February 9, an official said on Wednesday.

Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel will be deployed on the route from two city-based hotels, where the players are currently staying, to the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Jamtha area, he said.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar chaired several meetings with senior officers to fine-tune security and traffic arrangements for the cricket match, the official said.

"2,000 police personnel including eight Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 35 Police Inspectors, 138 Assistant Inspectors of Police (APIs) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) will be deployed in the stadium during the match. More than 40 metal detectors and door frame monitors would be installed at all entry points as security measures," he added.

