Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra dominated the National Masters Table Tennis Championships bagging 46 medals, including 11 gold and 10 silver with its paddlers making a clean sweep in the men's 50-plus category.

Manish Rawat secured the gold in the men's 50-plus category while Malaykumar Thakkar and Prasad Naik clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively as the Maharashtra trio claimed all three podium spots.

Maharashtra's Sunil Babras, one of the country's star players of yesteryears, retained the gold medal in the men's 60-plus category, while Prakash Kelkar secured the silver in men's singles 65-plus category.

Ulhas Shirke clinched gold in the men's singles 70-plus category.

In the women's category, Moonmoon Mukherjee won gold in the 50-plus category while Sushama Mogare bagged the bronze.

Suhasini Bakre settled for silver in the 65-plus category.

In the team event, Maharashtra's Satish Kulkarni, Shivanana Kundaje, Suhas Dandekar and Balkrishan Katdare won gold in the men's 70-plus event, while in the men's 75-plus team event, the state won the silver medal.

In women's 65-plus team event, Maharashtra's Rajeshwari Mhetre, Ujjwala Bhanudas Sutar and Rohini Sahasrabuddhe struck gold, while both the 40-plus and 50-plus women teams had to settle for bronze.

