Madrid, April 9: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insisted that his side are not the favourites to reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Atletico will entertain the German side in the quarterfinal first leg in their Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night, and the coach used his press conference to try and take some pressure away from his players, reports Xinhua. Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Angry in Post-Match Interview Over Controversial Penalty Decision in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal First Leg Clash Against Arsenal Says, ‘It Was A Huge Decision Against Us’.

"The most difficult rival is Dortmund, not us," said Simeone. "They have a lot of good things and have done really well in the last four months, and have a very good counterattack," he added, also highlighting the German outfit's strength in the air and intensity. Simeone has lost striker Memphis Depay to a muscle injury but said Atletico would "look for situations to compensate for his absence." Depay's injury means Spain international Alvaro Morata is likely to partner Antoine Griezmann in attack, despite a recent drop in form, but Simeone gave him a vote of confidence.

"I trust Morata, he knows how to play these games, he knows what we need in these games. I'm sure he's going to contribute what we need, which is goals," commented the coach, who confirmed that Griezmann was back to full fitness. "He played against Inter Milan [in the previous round] and he made a great effort to be there and scored the equalizing goal quickly." Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Kevin De Bruyne Not Starting in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL 2023–24 Quarterfinal First Leg Says, ‘He Feels Unwell’.

“He didn't start against Barcelona, but he returned against Villarreal [a week ago] and he was better and played a good first half." "We need the best Griezmann, without a doubt," said Simeone, who ended with a call for Atletico's fans to pack the Metropolitano Stadium. "We need them to push us on," he commented.

