Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) India's top-ranked women trio of Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Rutuja Bhosale, along with promising Maharashtra teenager Vaishnavi Adkar, were given wild cards in the singles main draw at the WTA Mumbai Open, to be held here from February 5-11.

The WTA 125K Series event, that had witnessed 18-year-old Aryna Sabalenka announcing her arrival with the title triumph in 2017, is returning after six years. Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum had won the title in its last edition in 2018.

"Our players do not get to play such high-level events due to various reasons and that is why we decided to organise this event here so at least 8 to 10 Indians can get a chance to gain valuable WTA points and thereby improving their world rankings,” organising committee members Sanjay Khandare and Pravin Darade said.

The qualifying rounds for the event will be played on February 3 and 4 while the main draw matches will start on February 5.

