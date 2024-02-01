Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The Los Blancos trail leaders Girona by just a point at the top of the La Liga 2023-24 points table. Getafe on the other hand, are 10th in the standings. Read below to get Getafe vs Real Madrid live streaming and telecast details.

Football Ashwani Mishra| Feb 01, 2024 07:50 PM IST
Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?
Real Madrid players in training (Photo credit: Twitter @realmadriden)

Real Madrid will be looking to leapfrog Getafe to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Getafe in an away tie. The Los Blancos have managed 54 points from 21 games, a point less than Girona, who have played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti's men are in fine form in the league with five wins in their last five matches. Their ability to grind out results despite not hitting top gear is the stuff of champions and with the business end of the campaign approaching, every game becomes crucial. Opponents Getafe are 10th and ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Granada. Getafe versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am

    Real Madrid will be looking to leapfrog Getafe to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Getafe in an away tie. The Los Blancos have managed 54 points from 21 games, a point less than Girona, who have played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in fine form in the league with five wins in their last five matches. Their ability to grind out results despite not hitting top gear is the stuff of champions and with the business end of the campaign approaching, every game becomes crucial. Opponents Getafe are 10th and ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Granada. Getafe versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Kylian Mbappe to Join Real Madrid? Fans Speculate After Football Club Teases New Announcement for February 02.

    Damian Suarez, Luis Milla, and Jose Angel Carmona all return for Getafe after serving their suspension. Ilaix Moriba is not available as is representing his country while Mauro Arambarri misses out due to injury. Jaime Mata and Borja Mayoral will be the two players up top for Getafe as the attackers while Luis Milla and Nemanja Maksimovic as the central midfielders. Mason Greenwood from the wing will be a threat for the visitors.

    Jude Bellingham returns for Real Madrid after serving a one-game suspension and he should slot in straight into the starting eleven. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo form the two-man frontline and Luka Modric alongside Federico Valverde will be tasked with driving the team forward. At the back, Antonio Rudiger is the leader for Real Madrid and he needs to have a good game. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

     

    When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

    Real Madrid will be up against Getafe in the La Liga 2023-24 on Friday, February 2. The Getafe vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Coliseum and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

    Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

    Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and the Getafe vs Real Madrid match can be watched live on the Sports 18 1 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

    How to Get Live Streaming of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

    The broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website.  Getafe have lost their last four matches against Real Madrid and this contest is likely to go down the similar path.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Real Madrid will be looking to leapfrog Getafe to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they take on Getafe in an away tie. The Los Blancos have managed 54 points from 21 games, a point less than Girona, who have played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in fine form in the league with five wins in their last five matches. Their ability to grind out results despite not hitting top gear is the stuff of champions and with the business end of the campaign approaching, every game becomes crucial. Opponents Getafe are 10th and ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Granada. Getafe versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Kylian Mbappe to Join Real Madrid? Fans Speculate After Football Club Teases New Announcement for February 02.

    Damian Suarez, Luis Milla, and Jose Angel Carmona all return for Getafe after serving their suspension. Ilaix Moriba is not available as is representing his country while Mauro Arambarri misses out due to injury. Jaime Mata and Borja Mayoral will be the two players up top for Getafe as the attackers while Luis Milla and Nemanja Maksimovic as the central midfielders. Mason Greenwood from the wing will be a threat for the visitors.

    Jude Bellingham returns for Real Madrid after serving a one-game suspension and he should slot in straight into the starting eleven. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo form the two-man frontline and Luka Modric alongside Federico Valverde will be tasked with driving the team forward. At the back, Antonio Rudiger is the leader for Real Madrid and he needs to have a good game. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

     

    When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

    Real Madrid will be up against Getafe in the La Liga 2023-24 on Friday, February 2. The Getafe vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Coliseum and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

    Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

    Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and the Getafe vs Real Madrid match can be watched live on the Sports 18 1 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

    How to Get Live Streaming of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

    The broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website.  Getafe have lost their last four matches against Real Madrid and this contest is likely to go down the similar path.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

