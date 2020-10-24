London, Oct 24 (AP) Manchester City is enduring its worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side needed substitute Phil Foden's second-half strike, after bringing down João Cancelo's cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonio's overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham is above City on goal difference. (AP)

