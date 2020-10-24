Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 44. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 25, 2020. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while CSK plays under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. RCB will enter this game with a convincing victory, while CSK lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 free bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Bangalore and Chennai. RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB with their victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game has moved to 3rd position in the point table. RCB chased down the target of 85 runs in 13.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand. On the other hand, CSK with their 10 wickets defeat against Mumbai Indians in the last match continues to stay at the bottom. Chennai posted a low total of 114/9 which Mumbai chased down in 12.2 overs. RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 44.

RCB vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Considering the ongoing form of RCB and CSK, it was easy for bookmakers to chose RCB as favourites. Bet365 has placed 1.66 bet odds for RCB is 1.66, while for CSK it is 2.20.

RCB vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Although Chennai leads in head to head record against Mumbai by 15-9 from 25 games, in which one game ended in no contest. However, looking at Chennai's struggle in IPL 2020 and RCB success in the ongoing season, especially winning their last two games in a row. It will be safe to choose Virat Kohli's RCB as the favourite.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).