Varun Chakravarthy claimed the first five-wicket haul of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. With this, KKR also consolidate the fourth position in the team standings. Chasing 195 in Abu Dhabi, DC never really looked in the contest with Pat Cummins dismissing openers Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant tried to rebuild the innings, but they also fell while trying to up the ante. Denting Delhi further, Chakravarthy spun his web in the middle overs as Delhi lost wickets in a flurry. As a result, Delhi were restricted to 135/9 in their allotted 20 overs. KKR vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The decision seemed brilliant at first with KKR losing Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik inside 45 runs. However, Sunil Narine joined forces with opener Nitish Rana, and the duo pulled things back for KKR. The two left-handed batsmen scored fiery half-centuries and added 115 runs off just 56 deliveries. As a result, the Eoin Morgan-led side posted a mammoth total of 194/6 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Nitish Rana Pays Heart-Warming Tribute to His Late Father-in-Law Surinder Marwah.

# Varun Chakravarthy became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in IPL 2020.

# Chakravarthy’s figures of 5/20 are second-best for a KKR bowler and uncapped Indian player.

# Nitish Rana brought up the 10th fifty of his IPL career.

# Sunil Narine scored his first fifty of the season.

# Pat Cummins registered the best figures (3/17) in his IPL career.

With this, KKR registered their sixth victory of the season and are just a couple of steps away from securing a playoff berth. They’ll next meet the in-form Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26. On the other hand, Delhi remained at the second position despite the loss. Their next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

