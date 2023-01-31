Manchester, Jan 31 (AP) Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, the team said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Denmark international sustained the injury during United's 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

United said he will be sidelined for “an extended period” — likely until late April or early May.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season," the team said.

The midfielder has become a key figure under new United manager Erik ten Hag, making 31 appearances this season.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021 and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

He had a cardioverter-defibrillator fitted and made his return to top flight soccer a year ago when he joined Premier League club Brentford.

His performances for the London club led to a move to United last summer. (AP)

