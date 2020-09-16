Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels that managing Chennai Super Kings' senior players will be the most challenging aspect for skipper MS Dhoni.

Bangar said since the T20 format is based on athleticism and agility plays a key role, he will be eager to watch how Dhoni plays his part as a captain.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Bangar said, "MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players."

"The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him," he added.

The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. (ANI)

