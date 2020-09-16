England and Australia will face-off in the series decider on September 16 (Wednesday). The series is tied 1-1 with the third and final ODI match set to be played at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. Australia won the first ODI by 19 runs while England fought back from the cusp of defeat to tie the series with a 24-run win in the second game. Both teams will be vying for a win in the third game to clinch the series. Meanwhile, stay tuned for ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary as both sides look set for another thriller. Live Cricket Streaming England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 on SonyLIV Online: Watch ENG vs AUS Free Telecast on Sony SIX.

Both the opening two ODIs went right to the wire with Australia holding their nerve to win the first game and take the lead. Aaron Finch’s men looked set to win the second ODI after another brilliant bowling performance. Australia were at 144/2 chasing 232 to win and clinch the series in the second ODI but lost eight wickets for only 63 runs to succumb to a 24-run loss. It was an excellent comeback with the ball by the England bowlers led by Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. England vs Australia Manchester, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Archer and Woakes dismantled the Australia batting order with a wonderful spell. Both took three wickets each for only 30 odd runs and helped England defend the low score. The pair were also helped by a brilliant captaincy from Eoin Morgan and some tight death-over bowling by Tom and Sam Curran.

Australia are expected to welcome back Steve Smith into the playing XI for the series decider. Smith sat out of the opening two matches due to a concussion after being struck on the head during a training session before the ODI series. Marcus Stoinis could make way for Smith. England are expected to go ahead with the same playing XI unless Mark Wood recovers from his injury. England have not lost an ODI series at home since 2015 and are unbeaten in their last 14 ODI series.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.