Manchester, Jul 27 (AP) France defender Raphael Varane took a step closer to becoming a Manchester United player when the English Premier League club agreed a fee with Real Madrid.

The initial fee is believed to be around 39.8million Euros but final details are still be completed.

Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for United in recent weeks after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. AP

