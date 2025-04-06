Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Manchester United's season has been a rollercoaster since the arrival of manager Ruben Amorim as they still lie outside the top 10 in the Premier League table but club icon & former England international Phil Jones believes that they still have a chance of success and can qualify for UEFA Champions League.

"We have to show time and patience. There is still the Europa League, still a chance to qualify for the Champions League, and hopefully, we achieve it. So, I believe there is still a chance for success this season and even best of Manchester United next season," Jones said as quoted by the Manchester United press release.

Also Read | SRH 89/3 in 13 Overs | SRH vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Attempts Counter-Attack.

Jones shared his views on the club's present state and manager during the finals of the third edition of 'Road to Old Trafford' in Chennai on Sunday. The unique five-a-side football tournament is also supported by Manchester United. The finals were held in Chennai after the initial qualifying rounds that took place in Pune and New Delhi.

"Ruben has been brought in for the right reason, which is to improve Manchester United. I love how honest and open he is, he interacts with the fans regularly as well. You as a fan sitting at home, you can understand where he's coming from, he tells truths, I really like that side about him and it's going to be difficult for him, difficult for any manager taking over at the minute," said Jones.

Also Read | Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Veteran Batter Featuring in Playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

He added, "He wants to play a different style, a different brand of football, a different style of formation than what we're used to. So, we need to be prepared to go through a bit of suffering before we go to the next level. We have to be patient and in football, as fans myself, we're not that patient. But we have to show time, we have to show patience and believe in what he's building and the brand that he's building."

Phil Jones, a former Premier League winner with Manchester United, has also played in two FIFA World Cups for England. Over an illustrious 12-year career, he made 219 appearances for the Old Trafford club and his trophy cabinet also includes UEFA Europa League and FA Cup wins.

He also interacted with the teams and players during the Road to Old Trafford final. The team that wins the finals earns themselves an unparalleled and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, UK for an all-expenses paid trip and play at the hallowed turf of the legendary Old Trafford stadium, home of Manchester United FC.

The Grand Finale of the 'Road To Old Trafford to determine the Global Winner will be held at the iconic stadium on June 6 later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)