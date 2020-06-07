Sports News | Manchester United Hopefully Get Champions League Spot: Paul Scholes

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes feels that the club will finish in top-four in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League as Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are coming back to the side.

United were at fifth place in the Premier League standings when it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Skips Wearing Ankle Weights, Urges Netizens to Be Fit (Watch Video).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had enjoyed an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions before the three-month hiatus, closing the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just three points.

"Yes, I am. I think if we didn't have this break, I think we were certainties to get it. There's just no knowing how we'll come out of it," the ex-midfielder told MUTV.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Spends Time With his Pet Dog Hulk After a Gruelling Session at Camp Nou (See Pic).

"I think we'll be fine. We've got big players coming back into the team, which we didn't have in Marcus and Paul coming back into the squad," he added.

The club legend believes the Red Devils still have every chance to secure their place in Champions League insisting that fixtures do look favourable.

"If they can come back, hit the ground running I think they've got every chance. It'd be great to get to an FA Cup final as well, although it'll probably be a little bit strange with no fans there - but still, it's a trophy and you'd like to win it," said Scholes.

"You just have to wait and see but I think they've got a great chance. What is it, three points behind Chelsea? Our fixtures do look quite favourable. Fingers crossed we'll come back in the same vein of form and hopefully get that Champions League spot at the end of the year," he added.

United will resume their journey in the English top-flight against Tottenham Hotspur behind closed doors on June 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)