Lionel Messi Spends Time With his Pet Dog Hulk After a Gruelling Session at Camp Nou (See Pic)

Lionel Messi with his pet Hulk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lionel Messi was seen letting his hair down with his pet dog Hulk after a gruelling session at the Camp Nou. Very often do we see the six-time Ballon d’Or winner playing with the canine while playing with the kids. This time too it was no different as he posed for a picture with the adorable doggo. One of the fan pages shared a picture of Messi posing with the canine on social media. The Argentine had suffered from a strain on his right thigh and had avoided training on Saturday to avoid any untoward incident. Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training Session After Missing Out Earlier Due to Thigh Injury (Watch Video).

However, on Sunday, the Barcelona captain was back at Camp Nou and was seen sweating it out in the stadium. The official website of the Catalan Giants shared a video of Lionel Messi practising at Camp Nou. Post this, he decided to spend some time with his pet who is very often seen playing football with the Messi and his kids. Check out the snap of Messi with his doggo.

Talking about Barcelona, the Catalan Giants will restart their stint with La Liga 2019-20 with the game against Mallorca on June 14, 2020. Team Barcelona sits on number one of the La Liga points table with 58 points in their kitty.