Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian athletes Manikanta Hoblidhar, Pragyan Prasant Sahu and Moumita Mondal expressed excitement ahead of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026, which will be held from February 6 to 8 in Tianjin, China.

Ahead of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026, the Indian team's pre-competition training camp was conducted at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from January 23 to February 2, providing athletes with world-class training facilities.

The Indian contingent features top athletes, including 100m sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar, rising long jump star Moumita Mondal, Ancy Sojan, and Odisha's hurdler Pragyan Prasant Sahu.

Sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar described the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as a major opportunity. He emphasised the importance of a strong start, noted improvements in his block start and expressed his aim to win a medal and break the national record.

Speaking to ANI, Manikanta Hoblidhar said, "It is a big opportunity. I hope to receive a medal. The indoor games are very different from the outdoor games. A good start is crucial in the 60m. If the start is strong, the race can be won early. Earlier, my block start was a weakness, but my acceleration is strong. I am working hard to improve my start. My goal is to win a medal and break the national record."

Pragyan Prashanti Sahu expressed excitement to represent India in the 60m hurdles. She sees the Championships as a chance to improve her first six hurdles, which will benefit her in outdoor competitions.

"This is my first ever senior international competition, and I am very excited to represent India. I was not expecting this in the early season, but I got it because of my ranking last year. I am super excited to represent India in the 60-meter hurdles at the World Championships in China... I am taking it as an opportunity to improve my first 6 hurdles, so that it will help me in outdoor races," Pragyan Prashanti Sahu told ANI.

Moumita Mondal, selected for both the Long Jump and 60m Hurdles at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, expressed gratitude and excitement. She highlighted that she is the first Indian woman to earn selections in two events and looks forward to competing in both.

"Grateful that I will be there because for the last two years I have been trying to get there because my short hurdles are better than the 100m hurdles. When I got this opportunity, I definitely pushed for it... I am the first woman to get two selections in two events. I will participate in the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles. It will be very exciting for us," she told ANI.

