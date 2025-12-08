Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Manipur clinched their 12th Dr. Talimeren Ao Junior Girls' National Football Championship Tier 1 title with a resounding 9-0 victory over Bengal at the RDT Stadium in Anantapur. The triumph also sealed a remarkable hat-trick of titles, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

For Manipur, Chingkhamayum Redima Devi (8', 41', 65') and Longjam Nira Chanu (29', 55', 59') netted hat-tricks, while Yaiphabi Thokchom (68', 76') scored a brace. Mongjam Pusparani Devi (75') scored one. Manipur led 3-0 at half-time.

By the end, there was no doubt - Manipur were champions again, and emphatically so. Bengal, chasing a fairy-tale finish, were left to reckon with a final in which they simply never arrived, while Manipur marched on in a dominant, decorated and deserving fashion.

Tamil Nadu became champions of the Sub Junior Boys' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, defeating Telangana 2-1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

The two finalists have thus earned promotion to Tier 1 of the Sub Junior Boys' NFC for the 2026-27 season.

Tamil Nadu surged into the lead in the 13th minute, when Souvik Halder scored, before Abidnego S (45+1') doubled the lead in the first half injury time.

Telangana only managed to pull one back deep in the injury time of the second half, albeit through Jeremiah P's (90+11') own goal.

In the Sub Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2, Uttar Pradesh won by defeating Kerala 2-1 in the final at the RKM Ashrama Ground, Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Both the teams secured promotion to Tier 1 for the upcoming edition as the finalists of this season. (ANI)

