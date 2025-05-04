Imphal, May 4 (PTI) A football coach was arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly sexually assaulting at least 11 girls who used to undergo training at his academy, police said on Sunday.

A case has been lodged, and an investigation is underway, they said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

He has sexually assaulted at least 11 players for months, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)