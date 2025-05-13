Bangkok, May 13 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Tharun Mannepalli and Ira Sharma on Tuesday qualified for the main draw of the Thailand Open even as stalwart Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Super 500 badminton tournament, here.

Mannepalli, 23, defeated Chinese-Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 in the men's singles round-of-16 before overcoming Srikanth 21-6, 21-19 in 40 minutes in the quarterfinals in the Qualifiers.

Ayush Shetty, 20, ranked 40th in the world, thrashed lower-ranked Finland shuttler Joakim Oldorff 21-10, 21-11 in just 29 minutes in the round-of-16 before going down to Malaysia's Justin Hoh, ranked 45th, 21-14, 22-20 in 39 minutes.

Ira Sharma defeated her opponents from Myanmar and Thailand in women's singles to advance to the main draw.

The 25-year-old defeated Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 18-21, 21-12, 21-8 in 46 minutes in the round of 16 before thrashing local player Thamonwan Nithiittikrai 21-12, 21-18 in just 34 minutes.

Men's singles player Sathish Karunakaran lost in the opening round of qualifiers, going down to Malaysia's Aidil Sholeh 17-21, 21-12, 12-21.

The mixed doubles combination of Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan lost to Hong King China's NG Tsz Yau and Chan Yin Chak 8-21, 10-21 in the opening round of qualification.

