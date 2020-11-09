Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 9 (ANI): Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona's "recovery is incredible" and he is improving every day, said his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

Last week, Maradona had undergone successful surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Shikhar Dhawan for Not Reviewing LBW Call During DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 IPL 2020 Match; Dhawan Responds.

"Diego is better, much better. Every day he is improving. His recovery is incredible. He's very lucid," Goal.com quoted Luque as saying.

The Argentine legend, who turned 60 on October 30, is currently the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Also Read | The Fiend Bray Wyatt Takes A Dig at The Undertaker’s Farewell Ceremony As WWE Plans to Celebrate '30 Years of The Deadman' at Survivor Series 2020.

Maradona, considered one of the best players of all time, won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 1986. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)