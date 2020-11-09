The Fiend Bray Wyatt is known for his cryptic tweet which fans have to decode. This time around Bray Wyatt has something to say on The Undertaker. The Fiend replied on WWE post where The Undertaker's video was posted stating that he has battled them all from Drew McIntyre to Bray Wyatt. To this, Wyatt replied that The Phenom is yet to come face to face with his alter-ego character The Fiend. WWE is celebrating 30 years of The Deadman and will organise a farewell ceremony at Survivor Series 2020 which is scheduled to take place on November 22, 2020. WWE Raw Nov 2, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Survives Money in the Bank Cash-in From The Miz, The Fiend Continues to Threaten The Viper (View Pics)

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match against AJ Styles, the journey of The Deadman has been like a roller-coaster ride. As part of The Undertaker's 30th anniversary on November 22, 2020, WWE is celebrating 30 Years of The Deadman and is also showcasing documentaries like “Meeting The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer” on WWE Network as well as “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer. The Undertaker fought his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Fight. He won that match and ended WrestleMania streak with 23-2. Now let us see The Fiend's reply to WWE's tribute post for The Undertaker.

The Fiend Takes a Dig at The Undertaker

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is currently signed with Raw and has his eyes laid on Randy Orton's WWE Champion. It will be interesting to see whether WWE thinks of The Undertaker's return match with The Fiend at WrestleMania in the near future.

