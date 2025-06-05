Glasgow, Jun 5 (AP) Six months after being fired by Southampton, Russell Martin crossed the border to take over as manager of Scottish giant Rangers on Thursday and tasked with regaining the league title from fierce Glasgow rival Celtic.

Martin guided Southampton to promotion to the Premier League last year but left in December following one win from the team's first 16 games.

The 39-year-old Martin has secured a quick return to management at Rangers, going back to a club where he spent a half season on loan in 2018.

“From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history,” Martin said.

“Now, as I return, I'm determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club. There's a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of.”

Rangers finished last season under the caretaker management of its former captain, Barry Ferguson, after firing Frenchman Philippe Clement in February.

Appointing Martin — an Englishman who played international soccer for Scotland — is the latest big move by Rangers after a U.S.-based consortium, which includes an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, purchased a majority ownership stake in the club. Health insurance entrepreneur Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises led a consortium of investors to have bought a 51% stake.

A new sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, officially began work at Rangers on Monday.

Celtic's stranglehold on Scottish soccer has just continued with a 13th Premiership title in 14 seasons.

Rangers won the only other title in that period, under Steven Gerrard in the 2020-21 season.

Rangers and Celtic now have 55 Scottish league titles each. (AP)

