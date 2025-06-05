A new regime kicks off in Brazilian football as former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gears up to take on Ecuador with the national team. Brazil are fourth in the points table in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but with just two wins in their last five games in the group, they are in dire need of some positivity. Carlo Ancelotti is the first high-profile foreign import roped in by the Brazilian federation and the expectations will be huge from him. Opponents Ecuador are second in the standings and undefeated in their last five, which includes three wins. They will be a tough nut to crack, particularly in their own backyard. Ecuador versus Brazil will start at 4:30 AM IST. Will Neymar Jr Play in Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Santos Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Ecuador will be without the services of Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, and Leonardo Campana for the game as they miss out due to injuries. Moises Caicedo had a brilliant season with Chelsea and he will be a livewire for them in midfield. Kevin Rodriguez will be the target man up front with Cristian Ramirez and John Mercado on the wings.

Vinicius Jr did not have the best of times with Real Madrid this campaign and he will be looking to bounce back with the national team. Raphinha is the creative spark in the final third while new Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha is the playmaker. Antony did well on loan at Real Sociedad and he deservingly make it to the starting eleven. Carlo Ancelotti Unveiled As Brazil National Football Team Manager, Eyes FIFA World Cup Glory.

When is Ecuador vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil National Football Team is set to square off against the Brazil National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, June 6. The Ecuador vs Brazil match is set to be played at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium in Ecuador and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Ecuador vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Ecuador vs Brazil online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. However, the Ecuador vs Brazil live streaming will not be available on FanCode. Fans can find the Ecuador vs Brazil live streaming on Fanatiz. Ecuador are strong and the game will likely end in a draw here.

