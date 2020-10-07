Rome [Italy], October 7 (ANI): Expressing elation over making a move to AS Roma, Chris Smalling said it is a "massive relief" for him to rejoin the Italian club.

"Thank you! It's a massive, massive relief. I think that everyone knew I wanted to come back and to finally get it done, albeit so close to the deadline, it's just pure relief. Now I can enjoy being back and then get straight back to it with the team tomorrow," the club's official website quoted Smalling as saying.

The England international joined the club on a permanent basis from Premier League side Manchester United on Monday. Smalling has agreed to a three-year contract with AS Roma that runs until June 30, 2023.

Smalling spent the 2019-20 season on loan with AS Roma, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

Outlining his goals after joining the club, Smalling said he wants to help the team win a trophy.

"I think one of my first goals was to be here long-term, and now it's about getting a trophy. I think that was something that was alluded to me when I first joined and I think now that is an aim that this club needs. Because I think even when I joined, this is obviously a massive club - but it has been without a trophy for a long time now," he said.

"So that's going to be one of my aims and I'm sure one of the team's aims this season, to really give something back for the fans to cheer about," Smalling added. (ANI)

