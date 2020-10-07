Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals joined the trends and posted a “how it started vs how it’s going” meme. KKR, who play Chennai Super Kings in match 21 of IPL 2020, were the first to join the trend and posted a picture of Brendon McCullum before RR also joined with a post on Jos Buttler. The “how it started vs how it’s going” meme has been going quite viral on the internet and netizens have been using it to show their life experiences. Iceland Cricket Take Sly Dig at Ricky Ponting’s Stance on Mankading, Share Picture of MS Dhoni Stumping Out AB de Villiers.

KKR shared a picture of Brendon McCullum from the first-ever IPL match in 2008. McCullum smashed 158 in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2008. KKR merged the image with a current picture of McCullum talking to Eoin Morgan. McCullum is the current head coach of KKR. KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

KKKR Sets Internet Rolling With New Meme

Rajasthan Royals also followed the trend and joined the “how it started vs how it’s going” meme trend. They posted a collage of Jos Buttler. In the first pic, Buttler can be seen in the old Rajasthan Royals jersey playing the “Buttler scoop”. He is playing the same shot in the new pic but in the new pink RR shirt.

Rajasthan Royals Share Jos Buttler Meme

Some things never change. 😍 How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/PgHfzV5nRY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 7, 2020

Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will want to start performing well in Indian Premier League 13. Both sides have won two games each but Rajasthan Royals have played five matches while KKR have played four games.

