Paris [France], January 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's assistant coach Jesus Perez defended Kylian Mbappe as the striker once again failed to perform in the ongoing Ligue 1 season.

PSG defeated Angers 1-0 on Saturday (local time) in Ligue 1 but Mbappe was not able to register himself in the scoring charts. Layvin Kurzawa's goal helped PSG register a 1-0 win.

With this win, PSG has extended their unbeaten run to six games and the side has managed to keep 12 clean sheets this season.

"Kylian was instrumental in this victory. He fulfilled his role. We changed his position during the match. He then better attacked the spaces. He's less successful at the moment, but he has his share in that success. He worked hard for the team," Goal.com quoted Perez as saying.

Mbappe has now gone four matches without registering a single goal for PSG and in the match against Angers, he was also withdrawn 10 minutes prior to the finish.

PSG assistant coach Perez was in-charge of the side as regular manager Mauricio Pochettino tested positive for Covid-19.

"Pochettino had contact with the players by video before the game. We too had it before the match and then at half-time to exchange. We continued to discuss what we did this week. We also talked about training for the coming week. We will take advantage of this week's macrocycles to focus on specific points during the session. We prepared everything with Mauricio," said Perez.

"It was difficult but we took the three points. Angers are a very well-organised team which gave us some concerns. But we went for this victory," he added.

PSG is currently at the top of Ligue 1 standings with 42 points from 20 games. The side will next take on Montpellier on January 22. (ANI)

