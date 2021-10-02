By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held its Apex Council Meeting on Saturday and it has been decided that the state body will hand over the special hospitality box at the Wankhede Stadium to legend Sunil Gavaskar on October 29.

An MCA official told ANI that a function will be held on October 29 and during that, Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest Sharad Pawar and guest of honour GR Viswanath.

During the Apex Council Meeting of the MCA, it was also decided that the cricket season will start from October 9 with the Padmakar Talim Shield T20 tournament.

The MCA will also be appointing the General Manager of Cricket Operations for looking after both indoor and outdoor activities. During the meeting, contracts of all coaching and support staff were also finalised.

Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs, he scored 3,092 runs. Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He was also the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice.

On the other hand, Dilip Vengsarkar played 116 Tests for the country, managing to score 6,868 runs at an average of 42.13. (ANI)

