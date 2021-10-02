Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to maintain their winning momentum in IPL 2021 with the games heading into the playoffs as they take on Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 2. Bangalore have turned their fortunes around with two dominant wins over defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals respectively and they are now in pole position to make it to the playoffs this season. But the challenge would not be an easy one for the Virat Kohli-led side as they would be going up against Punjab Kings, who have breathed new life to their struggling campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win over two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on October 1, Friday. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

It is going to be a very crucial fixture, given the fact that a win for either sides could once again spice things up with respect to the playoffs spot on the IPL 2021 points table. If Bangalore win, then they would head closer to ensuring qualification while a victory for Punjab would push them within the top four spot, provided other results go their way. RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 48

Expected weather in Sharjah at the time of RCB vs PBKS clash (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather, according to the forecast, is likely to be quite suitable for the match. The heat in Sharjah, however, has been a challenge for teams playing in the afternoon matches and once again, things are going to be slightly difficult for the teams fielding first.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

As much as we have seen in this IPL, the Sharjah pitch is once again set to be on the slower side and spinners would find this to be a very good place to bowl. Hence the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and also Ravi Bishnoi would enjoy bowling on this strip. So far, low-scoring totals has been pretty difficult to chase down and it would be no different in this match and a first innings total of 130-140 would be a competitive one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).