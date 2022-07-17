Singapore, July 17 (ANI): After claiming her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title on Sunday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stated that coming to Singapore and winning the tournament after so long, means a lot to her.

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

Also Read | India vs England 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

"It was a good match. After winning the first set, I think I gave away a lot of points to her in the second game, so it was really difficult for me to catch up. In the third game, I think each and every point was important because after 11 she started coming close like 9-11, even though I was leading by 6-11," said Sindhu after winning.

"So, it was very crucial where I maintained the lead and maintained those two points. I am happier because coming to Singapore after so long and winning the title, really means a lot to me," she added.

Also Read | Is India vs England 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday.

"Back then in a couple of tournaments, there were many hard-fought matches and losing in the quarter-finals or semi-finals was very upsetting. But I think each match matters and finally I could get this and I have finally got the win. I hope this tempo continues for the upcoming tournament as well," said Sindhu.

Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21. The match lasted for 58 minutes.

This is Sindhu's third title of 2022.

In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.

Then later in March, India's ace shuttler claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)