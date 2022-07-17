PV Sindhu continues her impressive run in 2022 as she won the 2022 Singapore Open. The 27-year-old shuttler from India had already made personal history as she reached the finals of the competition for the very first time in her career but has now claimed the title for the very first time. The Indian has had a brilliant year so far, winning three titles. PV Sindhu Wins Singapore Open 2022 Title After Beating Wang Zhi Yi in Finals.

The two-time Olympic Medallist is enjoying one of the most fruitful years of her career. The 27-year-old, prior to this reached the finals of Syed Modi International and Swiss Open earlier this year, winning titles on both of those occasions.

However, those were the Super 300 titles and this time around, she secured a win in Super 500 - the first of her career - winning the Singapore Open.

PV Sindhu's Title Wins in 2022

Competition World Tour Level Month Syed Modi International Super 300 January Swiss Open Super 300 March Singapore Open Super 500 July

The Indian shuttler is not done yet and will be looking to capitalise on her great form. She is a part of the Indian badminton team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 which will be played in Birmingham later this month. PV Sindhu will aim for her first gold medal at the quadrennial event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).