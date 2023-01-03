Adelaide [Australia], January 3 (ANI): Tennis star Daniil Medvedev clinched a hard-fought first win of the 2023 season after Italian Lorenzo Sonego withdrew from the round of 32 match due to leg cramps at the Adelaide International 1 tournament on Tuesday.

"It was crazy. It's probably the first time I've saved nine set points in my life. What a match to start the year! It was unfortunate for everyone that it had to finish early and I wish Lorenzo a speedy recovery," said Medvedev, who was leading 7-6(6), 2-1 when the match ended.

Medvedev found himself in serious trouble late in the 81-minute opening set after saving six set points at 4-5 despite having led by 40/0 earlier. Medvedev had to rally in his subsequent service game, coming back from 0/40 to demand a tie-break.

To take advantage of Medvedev's position deep in the court, Sonego regularly hammered forehands and made many incursions to the net. However, the frontal assault might have had an impact. After the opening set, Sonego had treatment for his right arm before leaving the match due to leg cramps.

"It was a great match and I was actually surprised that Lorenzo retired. Great match. I think the level could be better from both of us at some moments, but considering that it's the first match of the year I feel like it was a great fight," said Medvedev as quoted by ATPTour.com.

After a mediocre season in 2022, Medvedev is attempting to reclaim a spot among the Top 5 players in the world. Despite spending 16 weeks at the top of the world rankings, the 26-year-old only managed to win two titles in his 45-19 season. He lost four matches in a row to end the year, but the last three came at the Nitto ATP Finals against Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Novak Djokovic in third-set tiebreakers.

The next opponent for Medvedev is Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic after he forced Rafael Nadal to play five sets in the Australian Open final the previous year.

Jannik Sinner started his season by defeating Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-3, 6-2. The sixth seed will next face Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia. Karen Khachanov defeated Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain overcame fourth seed Andrey Rublev in one of Adelaide's most riveting first-round matches, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, after an hour and 50 minutes of play.

Rublev had won four of the previous five meetings between the two players, but Bautista Agut prevailed by winning 62 per cent of his second-serve points. The American Sebastian Korda, who defeated former World No. 1 Andy Murray 7-6(3), 6-3, will be the 34-year-next old's opponent.

After defeating Murray in Gijon last year, Korda currently holds a 2-0 advantage in the pair's ATP head-to-head series. After 1 hour and 56 minutes, the 22-year-old saved four of the five break points he encountered to advance further. (ANI)

