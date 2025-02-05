Shillong, Feb 5 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced a state government job for National Games bronze medalist Pynshngain Kurbah as a recognition of her achievement.

Kurbah won bronze in canoeing in the ongoing 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand.

"I have one good news for you. I want to tell you that when you come back here, we will be working towards getting a government job for you so that you have security in the future because you have done us proud," the CM said in a video call to Kurbah.

"You deserve it and you be an example for other young kids to strive to get a medal in the National Games, Asian Games and the Olympics," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Kurbah's government job security comes after the state government passed a state sports policy rewarding National Games, Asian Games and Olympic medallists with government jobs.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Indra Sharma won a silver medal in the men's canoe slalom, increasing the medal tally to two.

"Meghalaya's rise in watersports is a great example of athletes and administration working together with the support of the state!" Meghalaya Olympics Association general secretary Finely Pariat said.

A contingent of 25 sportspersons from the state are participating in the National Games.

