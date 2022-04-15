New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh upstaged Tilottama Sen of Karnataka to win the women's 10m air rifle T3 (third trial) competition at the national selection trials here on Friday.

Mehuli prevailed 16-8 in the gold medal contest.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, representing Gujarat, won bronze after topping the qualification round with a sublime 632.

Shooting on competition day eight, Mehuli was initially sixth in the first qualification round with a score of 629.1, while Tilottama qualified seventh with the same score but with lesser inner 10s.

In the top eight final stage, Mehuli topped with a 261.9, while Tilottoma was a close second with 261.6, even as Elavenil settled for bronze with a 260.3.

Mehuli's experience then saw her through in the gold medal clash.

In the junior women's 10m air rifle T3 contest, Himachal Pradesh's Zeena Khitta emerged triumphant with a 17-11 scoreline over Haryana's Ramita.

In the youth category, Haryana's Nancy overcame Maharashtra's Isha Anil Taksale 16-4 in the gold medal match.

