Inter Milan will aim to continue their good form in Serie A 2021-22 when they face Spezia on Friday, April 15. The match will be played at the Stadio Alberto Picco and is set to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending champions have clinched two consecutive victories and a win in this match will take them to the top of the points table, over city rivals AC Milan, who lead the standings now with 68 points. Spezia meanwhile, are 15th on the points table with 33 points from 32 games. Thiago Motta's side have had a decent run in recent games, with one draw, a defeat and two wins coming in their last four matches. Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League 2021-22: Barca Knocked Out After Defeat at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

In terms of head-to-head record, Inter Milan and Spezia have played three games with the Italian champions winning twice and one game resulting in a draw. Inter had won their last game 2-0 earlier this season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Spezia vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Spezia vs Inter match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia. The game will be held on April 15, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Spezia vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Spezia vs Inter match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Spezia vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Spezia vs Inter match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

