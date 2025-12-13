Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit the city today as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025. Posters featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alongside the Argentine superstar have been displayed outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, drawing the attention of football enthusiasts and fans alike.

Messi's itinerary in Hyderabad includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him on the field. The evening will conclude with a grand musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career and his achievements in world football.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Argentina Legend Virtually Unveils His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, a Messi fan expressed excitement about witnessing the legendary match. "We got the tickets, but we were not allowed to go out. The police said they will let us in. That is why we are outside. Many guests are coming. We have to see all of them. We will be there when the game starts," he said.

Mohammad Wajid, another fan, added, "We have been waiting for the tickets since morning. We did not get the online tickets. We are 10-12 of us, mostly school and college friends."

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Argentina Football Legend To Virtually Unveil His 70-Foot Statue at Lake Town in Kolkata.

Mustafa Ali, a fan, said that many people are excited to watch the match and are waiting for tickets. "Many people are excited for today's match. It is a match of legends vs. legends. We will see what happens in the evening. Many people are waiting for the tickets. Many tickets have been sold out. We will see what happens next. Revanth Reddy is going to win the match. His fitness is fabulous. It does not matter if it is Messi or anyone else. Our team will win today."

Earlier, event organiser Anuttam Reddy shared details of Messi's schedule, saying, "Lionel Messi is expected to come at the stadium by 7:00-7.30 pm. Musical programs will start at 5.30 pm onwards. There is plenty of entertainment for everyone... Messi will be here with us on the ground for about 1 hour... There will be a lot of events... As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, he will engage with children."

He added that the evening has been designed to ensure fans get a memorable experience during the football icon's visit.

Messi arrived in Kolkata early in the morning on Saturday for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025. Fans had eagerly awaited the moment, with thousands turning up to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend.

Messi is staying at a hotel in Kolkata, where fans have gathered outside the hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Crowds have also assembled at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Messi is scheduled to arrive to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)