Doha (Qatar), Sep 9 (AP) Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would back FIFA's controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years.

Speaking at a FIFA media conference, Ronaldo backed the proposals drawn up by their head of global development Arsene Wenger which include fewer qualifiers but with the World Cup finals alternating every other year with continental championships.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021: Manchester Match Uncertain Until COVID-19 Test Reports of Indian Cricketers Arrive.

UEFA have rejected the plans along with a number of Europe's leading clubs but Ronaldo said if Messi and Ronaldo "were given more opportunities to win the World Cup, I'm sure they will say yes." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)