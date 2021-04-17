Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 150 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/29, Vijay Shankar 2/19).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 137 all out in 19.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 43, David Warner 36; Rahul Chahar 3/19, Trent Boult 3/28).

